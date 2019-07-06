play
Did you see the players get soaked by the Wimbledon sprinkler fail?

Now, it's been pretty hot at Wimbledon this week.

Some of you might love a shower to help you cool off!

But these guys definitely weren't expecting this!

During the mixed doubles these two players got soaked when the sprinklers accidentally went off.

Artem Sitak tried to style it out at first, but Laura Siegemund looked pretty shocked!

Pictures from BBC Sport

