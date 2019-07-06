play
Women's World Cup 2019: Who will win the play-off?

Last updated at 10:44
footballer taking a penaltyGetty Images
Steph Houghton missed her penalty during England's semi-final match against the USA on Tuesday

After their heartbreaking defeat against the USA in this year's Women's World Cup, many of us have been left wondering where it all went wrong for England.

However, all is not lost!

The Lionesses still have the chance to leave their mark on this year's thrilling tournament as they prepare to take part in this year's third-place play-off later today.

England will be playing Sweden, who lost their match against the Netherlands on Wednesday.

The two nations have never faced each other at a World Cup and tonight's game is bound to be a nail-biting affair.

Ahead of the match's 4pm kick-off in Nice, we've got the lowdown on the top five things to know about each team.

The Lionesses
England women's football teamGetty Images
The Lionesses
Team Sweden
Sweden women's football teamGetty Images
Swedish squad

Do you think England are in with a chance of winning today? Let us know in the comments below!

