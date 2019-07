The bottle cap challenge is the latest craze blowing up social media.

It started back on 25 June when Taekwondo fighter and instructor Farabi Davletchin posted his amazing kick trick.

Action film actor Jason Statham then got involved, posting a slow-mo video of him taking the challenge.

Since then, everyone's been trying it - including Ryan Reynolds, Ellie Goulding, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Diplo.