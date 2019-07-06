Royal Family: Baby Archie is being christened today!

Getty Images Prince Archie was born on 6 May 2019

It's an exciting day for the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

Their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who turns two months old today, will be christened at Windsor Castle.

The Duke of Duchess of Sussex have chosen not to share many details about their baby's christening with the public.

Past royal christenings have also been pretty private affairs, although the names of guests and godparents have normally been released and the media have also been able to take pictures of guests making their way to the church.

However, Harry and Meghan have chosen not to do follow this tradition.

Sussexroyal/Instagram Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared this picture of their son on Father's Day

We do know that Archie's godparents are expected to be revealed at the event.

The Duke and Duchess' close friends and family members will also be attending the ceremony, although the Queen, who is Archie's grandmother, is said to be missing out on Archie's big day because of other commitments.

Official photos will be taken after the event.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Prince Harry announces the birth of his baby boy

What is a christening?

A christening is a special ceremony that is common in the Christian faith.

When a baby or child is christened, they are said to become a part of God's family and parents promise to bring the child up in the Christian faith.

During the event, a vicar will baptise a child with water and say a blessing.

The baby normally wears a white gown and the baptism involves pouring water over the child's head - symbolic of washing away sin.

But it's not just babies - children and adults can be christened at any age.

Which other members of the royal family have been christened?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Prince Louis christened in a private ceremony

A royal christening is certainly nothing new! Archie's cousin Prince Louis was christened in July last year.

The ceremony took place in The Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's daughter Princess Charlotte was christened in at the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham in 2015.

Their oldest child, Prince George, was christened in October 2013 when he was three months old.

Baby Archie's dad Harry also had his infant baptism at Windsor Castle on 21 December 1984 - like father, like son!