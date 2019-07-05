Wimbledon: Cori 'Coco' Gauff comeback secures spot in last 16

European Photopress Agency

Cori Gauff has won another match at Wimbledon after a sensational comeback, surviving two match points in the process.

The 15-year-old, nicknamed Coco, has gripped tennis fans all over the world, since beating her idol and five-time champion Venus Williams in her opening game of the tournament.

She went on to defeat Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova in straight sets on Wednesday.

Now, she has knocked out Slovenia's Polona Hercog, with a scoreline of 3-6 7-6 (9-7) 7-5.

The match was the American schoolgirl's debut on the famous Centre Court - and what a match to play for it!

The match had everybody on the edges of their seats.

After double-faulting and handing the first set to her opponent, and then going 4-1 down, it was looking like Gauff's amazing journey at Wimbledon might have been over for this year.

But the teenager battled on to victory, and now finds herself in the fourth round and the final 16 of the competition.

I'm relieved that it's over. She was playing unbelievable. It was my first match on Centre. People say Court One is my court but maybe Centre is my court as well. Coco Gauff

Nine-time Wimbledon champion Martina Navratilova praised the teen, saying: "I don't think she ever played a match this long with this quality, I tip my hat to Coco."

Pat Cash, another former Wimbledon champion, commented: "I think she is going to be a star and she has handled herself very well."

Next up, she will face former world number one Simona Halep, so the next match is sure to be a tough one.

