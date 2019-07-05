Wimbledon: Should Nick Kyrgios have apologised?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Kyrgios admits he hit the ball at Nadal on purpose and won't say sorry (Only available in the UK)

Nick Kyrgios says he doesn't need to say sorry to Rafael Nadal after hitting the ball at him during their Wimbledon match on Thursday.

After the match won by Nadal, the Spaniard said that Kyrgios' actions were "dangerous", even though he did manage to get his racquet in the way of the ball.

The meeting between the pair was always going to be a fiery.

Five years ago Kyrgios, aged 19 at the time, pulled off a shock win against Nadal, and described the Spaniard as "super salty" before this year's match.

The match was tense, with Kyrgios even doing underarm serves at times, for which Nadal was standing too far back to successfully return. Many people say that this is not a very sporting start to a point.

He asked the umpire for new balls when Nadal was about to serve and received an official warning for his behaviour.

Nadal had the last laugh though, winning 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-3).

But, when Kyrgios was asked about hitting the ball at Nadal, he said: "Why would I apologise? I won the point. I was going for him. I wanted to hit him.

"The dude has got how many Slams, how much money in the bank account? I think he can take a ball to the chest."

Despite the fact that they clearly don't get on, Nadal admitted that Kyrgios has many of the skills needed to be a Grand Slam champion.

