Japan's poo museum: Unusual museum exhibits from around the world

A exhibition all about poo might sound like it stinks, but take a look at this poop-themed show in Japan.

The Unko Museum in Yokohama focuses on everything about number twos and it's even named after the brown stuff as 'unko' means poo in Japanese.

Before you get grossed out its worth pointing out the poops aren't very realistic, instead they are more like a pastel emoji version.

Visitors can pose with poo lollipops, jump on virtual poos to splat them and they even have poo themed cupcakes. Um yum?

Theses poos are pretty cute, but if you were after something more disgusting read on!

What's on the men-poo at toilet cafe?

Elephant poo coffee in Thailand

The National Poo Museum

Unko is not the only museum obsessed with faeces, there's the National Poo Museum on the Isle of Wight which opened in 2016 and has 20 different types of real poo on display.

They've got it from loads of different animals and even have fossilised dinosaur poos.

Luckily the droppings are trapped inside resin balls so it's not too stinky! Phew.

What on earth could this be? It's lion poo inside a resin display ball of course!

Space Poo Exhibition

There was also a exhibition about excrement at the Miraikan Science Museum in Tokyo, Japan, in 2014.

Visitors could wear poo hats and slide down inside a giant toilet into a virtual sewer.

It was designed to be educational and put the fun back into bodily functions. Top of the plops!

Sweden's disgusting food museum

And if you think that's disgusting how about this museum all about stomach-churning foods from around the world.

It opened in Sweden in 2018 and features all sorts of delicacies like eyeball soup and fried tarantula. Take a look if dare.

Confiscated toy museum

Talking of eyeballs, this toy one was part of an exhibition was on at the famous Victoria and Albert Museum of Childhood in London.

This random collection of bits and bobs includes a fake eyeball, sweets a fake moustache and an ink cartridge, gross!

It was collection of banned toys put together by a teacher and was all the toys he took off pupils in his classes over the years.

The Inflatable Museum

And how's this for a strange museum?

The whole museum was an inflatable blow up space which popped up in Manchester in 2016. It was a bit like a bouncy castle so was only temporary.

But it was fun while it lasted!

So what do you think? Would you like to go to a poo museum? Would you eat any of the disgusting foods? What is the weirdest exhibition you've been to? Let us know in the comments below.