Bottle cap challenge: The latest viral challenge that everyone's trying

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: The man who started the bottle cap challenge

The bottle cap challenge is the latest craze blowing up social media.

Ryan Reynolds, Ellie Goulding, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Diplo and CBBC's very own Hacker T Dog are just a few of the celebs taking on the viral challenge.

But what on earth is it?!

What is the Bottle Cap Challenge?

To try your hand (or foot!) at the challenge, you need a bottle with a lid loosely placed on top - and somebody ready to press record on their phone.

The aim is to kick the lid clean off the top of the bottle using a circular martial arts kick called a 'roundhouse'.

It might look easy but it requires a surprising amount of skill.

How did the Bottle Cap Challenge start?

It started back on 25 June when Taekwondo fighter and instructor Farabi Davletchin posted his amazing kick trick.

Action film actor Jason Statham then got involved, posting a slow-mo video of him taking the challenge.

Since then, everyone's been trying it.

What other viral challenges have there been?

The Bottlecap is certainly not the first challenge to go huge over social media.

It's the latest in a whole load of challenges we've seen over the last couple of years, such as the Mannequin challenge, falling stars, the floss, triangle dance and the 10-year challenge.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Can these Newsround presenters do the triangle dance?

These challenges usually really pick up pace on social media once a celebrity shares it or gets involved to give it a go.