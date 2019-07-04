play
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding: First official picture released from second wedding ceremony

Last updated at 10:46
sophie-turner-and-joe-jonas-get-married.Twitter/JoeJonas

Joe Jonas has released the first official picture from his recent 'second wedding' to Sophie Turner.

He posted the picture on Twitter, saying simply "Mr and Mrs Jonas" in the caption.

The couple got everybody talking when they appeared to get married in Las Vegas earlier this year, shortly after the Billboard Music Awards.

The Vegas ceremony came as a surprise as the duo had spoken about getting married in France in the summer.

But according to an E! News report, the couple stuck to this and indeed tied the knot 'again' during a special ceremony in France over the weekend.

Jonas Brother Joe and film and TV star Sophie got engaged in 2017 after more than a year together.

