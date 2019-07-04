Wimbledon 2019: The doubles pairs to watch out for!

Getty Images Ones to watch (right to left): Serena Williams, Cori Gauff, Andy Murray

Every year at Wimbledon we watch the stars of the tennis world slog it out for the title of champion.

Most of the focus is usually on the singles - who will lift the men's and women's trophies.

But there are also loads of doubles matches going on - and this year those match ups are some of the most talked about in the whole competition.

So let's take a look at some of the big double-headers you need to know about.

Andy Murray's back

There's always loads of buzz around Andy Murray at Wimbledon. He is a two-time winner after all!

Well, this year he's back at Wimbledon - but not in the singles, in the doubles.

It's only six months after lots of people thought he might have to quit tennis because of a hip injury.

But he's had an operation and is making his way back to fitness.

Go Andy! He'll be playing with Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the men's doubles but what we're ALL really waiting for is...

Andy Murray and Serena Williams

Is this a match made in heaven, or what?

Two proper legends of tennis teaming up - surely no-one will stop them!

The two know each other pretty well - they even did the traditional dance together as Wimbledon men's and women's champions at the after-competition party in 2016.

Now they'll be playing together on court.

Andy is a Wimbledon hero - when he first won in 2013 he became the first Brit to win in for over 70 years!

Serena is a tennis superstar - 23 major titles and who would put it past her to get her next one this year?

What's not to like?

Cori "Coco" Gauff and Jay Clarke

We know it's wrong for Newsround to have favourite but sometimes we just can't help it!

You want a teenage superstar of the future and of right now? Well, meet 15-year old Cori "Coco" Gauff.

Coco is smashing it so far at Wimbledon - even knocking out Serena's older sister Venus Williams in the first round!

In the mixed doubles she'll be playing with a GB player Jay Clarke.

Jay, who's 20, is a former GB junior number one and has one four Futures titles - competitions for young tennis stars.

He also has an older brother and younger sister - and they are tennis players too - what a talented family!

Jamie v Andy: Brother v brother?

Now, we've talked about one Murray but what about the other one - Jamie Murray?

Andy's younger brother is a doubles expert - he's a six-time major winner and has won at Wimbledon twice.

He's also playing in the men's doubles this year which could put him head to head against his big brother!

Murray v Murray? What would their mother do?

Answer: she says she wouldn't even be able to watch!

