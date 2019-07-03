play
Meet the 13-year-old theatre trailblazer

Meet Jake, he loves the magic of theatre; the props, the costumes and bringing characters to life.

He's also a 13-year old trailblazer.

Jake has a disability called spinal muscular atrophy and has always wanted to become an actor.

After starring as the lead role in a play of The Christmasaurus by Tom Fletcher (from McFly), he won a WellChild Inspirational Young Person Award in 2018 and met Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

But it's not gone to his head! He still goes to a local theatre company for drama and singing lessons.

Despite it being hard for people with disabilities to make it in theatre, he wants to inspire other kids to feel they can do it and that a disability doesn't need to hold you back.

