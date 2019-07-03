play
Lionesses coach Phil Neville thanks England fans for support

The England women's Manager Phil Neville says he and his players have been inspired and motivated by the support they've received during the World Cup.

The Lionesses were knocked out at the semi-final stage of the competition, losing 2-1 against the United States.

England will now play Sweden or the Netherlands in a third-place playoff on Saturday.

