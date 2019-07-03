The England women's Manager Phil Neville says he and his players have been inspired and motivated by the support they've received during the World Cup.

The Lionesses were knocked out at the semi-final stage of the competition, losing 2-1 against the United States.

England will now play Sweden or the Netherlands in a third-place playoff on Saturday.

Gutted England dumped out of World Cup

England Women's footballers answer your questions

Is England's Lucy Bronze the best player in the world?

Pictures from Twitter/Lionesses