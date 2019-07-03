England penalty misses: Houghton, Parris, Lampard and Beckham

Super Steph isn't the only player to have missed a penalty at this World Cup. Nikita Parris missed two! Parris saw two efforts saved, one against Norway (this picture) and the other in the group game against Argentina, having scored from the spot in the opener against Scotland. But she says she accepts the responsibility and won't let the pressure put her off. “I know the joys and the lows that moment can bring. Ultimately, every striker knows that about the big moments. I’ll definitely be the one to step up in those big moments.”