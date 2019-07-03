England penalty misses: Houghton, Parris, Lampard and Beckham
The good, the bad and the very bad - A history of English football and penalties at major tournaments.
Steph Houghton said she felt 'gutted' and that she had 'let the team down' after here late penalty miss against the USA at the 2019 Women's World Cup. But, it's not the first time that an English footballer player has missed an important penalty during a big competition.
Getty Images
Super Steph isn't the only player to have missed a penalty at this World Cup. Nikita Parris missed two! Parris saw two efforts saved, one against Norway (this picture) and the other in the group game against Argentina, having scored from the spot in the opener against Scotland. But she says she accepts the responsibility and won't let the pressure put her off. “I know the joys and the lows that moment can bring. Ultimately, every striker knows that about the big moments. I’ll definitely be the one to step up in those big moments.”
Getty Images
1990: England penalty problems started nearly 30 years ago at the Italian World Cup in 1990. England trailed to West Germany 1-nil after an hour in Turin, but Match of the Day host and forward Gary Lineker equalised in the 80th minute. Extra time passed without another goal being scored and so a penalty shoot-out was the only way to decide the game. Stuart Pearce and Chris Waddle missed their spot kicks meaning England went out 4-3 on penalties.
Getty Images
1996: England won a penalty shoot out! Yes, despite their reputation, The Three Lions haven't always been rubbish at penalties. At Euro 96, England were drawing 0-0 with Spain after extra time. England took a 4-2 lead on penalties, and ex-Arsenal goal keeper David Seaman was the hero as he dived to his left to save Spain's kick and win the game.
Getty Images
1996: Despite their success against Spain, Euro 1996 turned out to be another year of hurt. England crashed out of the competition on home soil, against old rivals Germany. This time the current England manager Gareth Southgate was the unlucky player who missed his crucial kick.
Getty Images
1998: In a game probably best remembered for David Beckham getting sent off, England were knocked out on penalties against Argentina. England were leading 2-1 thanks to a Michael Owen wonder goal, before Argentina equalised. The game went to penalties with Paul Ince and David Batty missing to send England out of the World Cup in France.
Getty Images
2002: Redemption! This time not a penalty shoot out, but a crucial spot kick all the same. With England facing Argentina at the World Cup in Japan and Korea, up stepped David Beckham to strike the ball into the middle of the goal. It was like that red card in 1998 had never happened.
Getty Images
2004: More bad news for Becks, after missing a penalty earlier in the tournament against France, Beckham missed again in a shoot out as England exited Euro 2004 against Portugal. England drew the game 2-all thanks to goals from Owen and Lampard, before Beckham fired over the bar in the shootout, blamed a dodgy penalty spot, and England went out 6-5.
Getty Images
2006: For the second major tournament in a row, England met Portugal in the quarter-finals and, once again, it took a penalty shootout to settle it - and striker Wayne Rooney was sent off. The game went to penalties and Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher all missed. It had now been ten years since England's only victory in a shootout, against Spain in 1996.
Getty Images
2012: Despite a six-year gap since their last penalty shootout, England found themselves in a very familiar situation; their fourth major quarter-final ending in spot kicks. This time Manchester United and Derby County wing backs Ashley Young and Ashley Cole missed the all important 12 yard strikes.
Getty Images
2018: Twenty two years of penalty hurt ended at the World Cup in Russia, as England beat Columbia on spot kicks. It was the first penalty win at a World Cup for the Three Lions, with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and midfielder Eric Dier the heroes on the night as England won 4-3 on pens.
Getty Images
2019: England men's team won a consecutive penalty shootout at a tournament for the first time. This time in the 3rd place play off at Uefa Nations League against Switzerland. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was the hero once again, the Everton's goalkeeper saved the crucial penalty after 11 penalties in the shootout were scored in a row. He also stepped up to score England's fifth spot kick in the shoot out.