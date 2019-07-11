Son Heung-Min: Spurs forward who became Asia's most expensive footballer

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: The story of Son Heung-Min - from South Korea to the Premier League

If you're a Tottenham Hotspur fan, then you will have heard the name Son Heung-Min.

Originally from Chuncheon in South Korea, Son Heung-Min became Asia's most expensive footballer ever when he joined Spurs back in 2015.

"He's just like Cristiano Ronaldo, but in South Korea," said one young boy.

Newsround has been to South Korea to meet Son Heung-Min's older brother - Son Heung-Yun - to find out more about his famous sibling.

"Heung-Min - being the youngest in the family - was always bright, playful and very cute," explained Son Heung-Yun. "We spent a lot of time playing football together. At the time that we started playing, Heung-Min was 10 years old.

"[He] was like a sponge with sports. Everything he tried, he picked up quickly."

His older brother explained how the boys were taught skills by their father, who was quite strict with them. "Training wasn't a lot of fun!" he said.

Now, their father runs a special football school called Son Academy, where Heung-Yun also works as a coach. The father and son teach young players skills which the two brothers were taught at a young age, in the hope that they might follow in Son Heung-Min's footsteps.

De'Graft went to meet players at the Son Academy, who hope to follow in the footsteps of Son Heung-Min

"I practice for four hours every day. I want to be like Son in the future!" one player at the academy told Newsround.

"It's very good training with Son's dad and brother," said another. "I think it's very helpful training in Son's programme. I want to play for Spurs and score goals in the Premier League like Son!"

Newsround also went to visit Son Heung-Min's primary school, attended by lots of children who see the Spurs forward as a big inspiration.

"I feel like it's my destiny to become a footballer," said one young boy. "I want to be a great player like Son Heung-Min," said another.

"As I watched him playing, football became much more interesting to me," one girl at the school said, "and I started playing more sports than before."

Getty Images Son Heung-Min in action for Spurs against Liverpool

"We can dream big and think 'why couldn't I be like him?' - that's what I ask myself," added another.

One pupil even said: "Son in some ways has become like the face of South Korea itself. It's great to have a person you can be really proud of."