Lewis Capaldi's Someone You Loved named biggest song of 2019 so far

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi's year just keeps on getting better as his hit single Someone You Loved has been named the UK's biggest song of 2019 so far.
The track was released in November 2018 and went on to spend seven weeks at the top of the official charts.
The ballad has racked up 1.34 million combined sales this year, including 154.4 million streams - that's more than any other song!
The second biggest song so far goes to Calvin Harris' single Giant featuring Rag'n'Bone Man, which is on 970,000 combined sales.
- Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
- Giant - Calvin Harris & Rag'N'Bone Man
- Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max
- Old Town Road - Lil Nas X
- 7 Rings - Ariana Grande
- Don't Call Me Up - Mabel
- Wow - Post Malone
- Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith & Normani
- Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
- Shotgun - George Ezra
Source: The Official Charts Company - the chart is based on combined physical, download and streaming equivalent sales from week 1 to week 26 in 2019.
