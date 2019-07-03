Lewis Capaldi's Someone You Loved named biggest song of 2019 so far

Lewis Capaldi is someone the UK loves

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi's year just keeps on getting better as his hit single Someone You Loved has been named the UK's biggest song of 2019 so far.

The track was released in November 2018 and went on to spend seven weeks at the top of the official charts.

The ballad has racked up 1.34 million combined sales this year, including 154.4 million streams - that's more than any other song!

The second biggest song so far goes to Calvin Harris' single Giant featuring Rag'n'Bone Man, which is on 970,000 combined sales.

Getty Images Which Ariana song is in the top 10 biggest tracks of the year so far? Keep reading to find out!

What are the top 10 biggest songs of 2019 so far?

Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi Giant - Calvin Harris & Rag'N'Bone Man Sweet But Psycho - Ava Max Old Town Road - Lil Nas X 7 Rings - Ariana Grande Don't Call Me Up - Mabel Wow - Post Malone Dancing With A Stranger - Sam Smith & Normani Bad Guy - Billie Eilish Shotgun - George Ezra

Source: The Official Charts Company - the chart is based on combined physical, download and streaming equivalent sales from week 1 to week 26 in 2019.