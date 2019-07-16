Ticket fraud: Victims lose over a million pounds

PA

Victims of ticket fraud are losing, on average £365 each a new report has found.

In the last 12 months, nearly 5000 people reported being scammed when trying to buy tickets.

Ticket fraud is when people want to buy tickets to concerts, festivals or matches, they think they're paying a trustworthy online company, but the money actually goes to criminals who are either charging more money for the ticket than they should or taking all the money without ever delivering the ticket.

Action Fraud, the UK's national reporting centre on cybercrime says victims have lost around one and a half million pounds to online ticket scams, on average £365 each.

With lots of music concerts and sporting events taking place in summer, Action Fraud and the Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers (STAR) are warning people to take extra care when buying tickets.

'It broke my heart'

17-year-old Sophie is one of the people who have been affected by ticket fraud.

"I've been a fan [of Ariana Grande ] since I was about ten...I love her personality, she's really inspiring.

"I'd planned for about two years that I wanted to meet her."

Being able to meet her idol was always really pricy so Sophie got a job especially to save money.

After saving enough money, Sophie's mum helped her find tickets. It was £600 for the meet and greet.

Sophie was initially very excited, she said "I've waited for this for about eight years. It's unbelievable."

Getty Images Sophie paid £600 to meet her idol, Ariana Grande

Unfortunately it really was too good to be true, when Sophie checked the company's Twitter account she saw it had been taken down.

I checked their [the company's] Twitter account and it said taken down due to suspicious activity.

When Sophie and her mum tried to get in touch with them there was no answer on the phone and website had been taken down.

Sophie's dream of meeting Ariana Grande had been shattered.

"To some people it's just a ticket to go and see someone, but I'd waited eight years to meet her, it just broke my heart" she said.

Tips to avoid ticket fraud

Getty Images People are warned to do research when buying tickets online

Action Fraud and STAR have these tips to help people getting ripped off:

Look at the artist's website and see who they recommend you buy tickets from.

Always research the company or the person online before making the purchase. See what other people are saying about them online.

Look for the star sign - it means the site is a real one and they won't rip you off.

