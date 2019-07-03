play
Wimbledon: Andy Murray to play with Serena Williams in mixed doubles

Last updated at 07:58
Andy Murray and Serena WilliamsGetty Images
Murray and Williams won their respective singles titles at Wimbledon in 2016

They're two of the biggest names in sport and now they will be playing together at the most famous tennis tournament in the world, Wimbledon.

Britain's Andy Murray has confirmed he will play mixed doubles with Serena Williams at this year's tournament.

Murray, a two-time Wimbledon men's singles champion, will compete in both the men's and mixed doubles less than a month after returning following hip surgery.

Williams, who is a seven-time Wimbledon women's singles champion, had earlier told journalists: "If you guys really want it... all right, done."

Serena WilliamsEPA
American Serena Williams is arguably the greatest female tennis player of all time - she's playing in the singles and mixed doubles at Wimbledon

Murray said: "Serena is obviously a brilliant player, has a great doubles record and is brilliant on grass obviously. She's arguably the best player ever."

The pair are expected to play their first match together on Thursday.

Sixty-four teams compete in the mixed doubles, which is played over the best of three sets.

