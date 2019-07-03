A BBC investigation has found influencers on the social media app TikTok are promising to share their phone numbers with fans in exchange for virtual gifts.

The app lets fans send their favourite videomakers "digital gifts", which can cost up to £48.99.

TikTok says it is "sorry" that some children and other young people have felt pressured into sending money to their favourite influencers on the app.

Watch the BBC's cyber-security reporter Joe Tidy explain more.