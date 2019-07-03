play
Watch Newsround

The TikTok stars getting rich off their fans

A BBC investigation has found influencers on the social media app TikTok are promising to share their phone numbers with fans in exchange for virtual gifts.

The app lets fans send their favourite videomakers "digital gifts", which can cost up to £48.99.

TikTok says it is "sorry" that some children and other young people have felt pressured into sending money to their favourite influencers on the app.

Watch the BBC's cyber-security reporter Joe Tidy explain more.

Watch more videos

Video

The TikTok stars getting rich off their fans

Video

'World Cup makes me want to play professionally'

Video

How to keep your pets cool in the heat

Video

Are too many plastic toys given away in kids meals?

Video

Breakdancers shine at Youth Olympics

Video

Why is plastic a problem?

Video

New purple shirts for young referees

Video

What is an invisible condition?

Video

High school: 'Drawing saved my life'

Video

Mental health: The importance of talking

Video

French phrases to shout during Women's World Cup

Video

Do you want to make video games? These experts have some advice

Top Stories

Ellen White and Steph Houghton

Gutted England dumped out of World Cup

comments
person holding shopping bags

Teen spending adds billions to UK economy

comments
Melting sea ice.

Antarctic sea ice drops to record low

comments
Newsround Home