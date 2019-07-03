Women's World Cup: England beaten 2-1 by USA in semi-final

Getty Images

England has been dumped out of the Women's World Cup after losing a dramatic semi-final against the USA.

The Lionesses lost 2-1 in Lyon, with Ellen White having a goal ruled out for offside and captain Steph Houghton having a late penalty saved.

England manager Phil Neville says his players left "their hearts and souls on the pitch".

USA, the tournament favourites, will either face Sweden or the Netherlands in Sunday's final in Lyon, France.

WATCH: The highlights of England's semi-final match against USA

What happened during the match?

US winger Christen Press scored first in the 10th minute with a header at the back post.

England's Ellen White equalised soon after with a classy strike to bring the score level at 1-1.

Twelve minutes later Alex Morgan bought the US goal score to 2-1.

After the break, Ellen White scored but the goal was disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), which ruled that she was just offside - by one hand and half a boot!

In one of the most suspenseful moments of the game, a late penalty from captain Steph Houghton in the 84th minute, also awarded by VAR, was saved by USA keeper Alyssa Naeher - ending England's dreams of reaching their first Women's World Cup final.

WATCH: 'My players gave everything' - Phil Neville

Hearts and souls

England manager Phil Neville spoke with pride after the match and praised the Lionesses' World Cup performance.

"My players gave me everything. We said before the game, we wanted to leave our hearts and souls on the pitch, and they did. They gave everything. We've gone toe-to-toe with the best team in the world," Neville said after the loss.

"We've come to this tournament and done our very best, we've not left anything in that dressing room, and I've told them there should be no tears tonight.

"We should be proud. We've touched the hearts of the nation back home, and they've left their hearts on that football field. So I'm happy."

WATCH: Tearful White 'devastated' after Women's World Cup exit

Millions watch semi-final

The 60,000-capacity Olympic Stadium in Lyon, France, was sold out days in advance, as fans packed in to watch England play USA.

But those who couldn't travel still watched the game in their millions at home or at one of the many venues across England, where big screens had been put up.

A record-breaking 7.6 million television viewers watched the team's 3-0 victory over Norway on Thursday, and it's expected that Tuesday's game will have been watched by around 10 million.

Even though, it's heartbreak for the England team, the amazing support has been a victory for the women's game.