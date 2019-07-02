play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 16:26
image

Check out these amazing dog pics!

We've picked out some incredible photos of precious pooches from the Dog Photographer of the Year 2019.
Tiahang Zhang from China took this hilarious photo of his three curious-looking Borzoi. He took second place in the 'Rescue Dog' category.
three dogs Tiahang Zhang
Monica van der Maden from the Netherlands won the 'Puppy' category with this photo of two adorable Weimeraner puppies. How cute are they!?
Two puppiesMonica van der Maden
Koby, a Miniature Pinscher/Lhasa Apso cross, is the lovable star of this photo. 12-year-old Mariah Mobley won the 'I Love Dogs Because...' category with this shot taken in her living room.
dog coverd in a blanket holding a teddy bear in it's mouthMariah Mobley
Monica also came out on top in the 'Dogs at Play' category with this photo of Waylon the Australian Shepherd. He certainly looks like he's having a lot of fun!
Dog runningMonica van der Maden
Eilidh Shannon, a seven-year-old from the UK, was second place in the 'Young Pup Photographer' category after snapping this photo of her dog Maisie, a Lab Collie crossbreed with a clarinet. We can't tell whether Maisie is loving the melodies or wanting it to stop!
dog with clarinetEilidh Shannon
Denise Czichocki from Switzerland is the overall winner of the Dog Photographer of the Year 2019 competition. Her 14-year-old dog Merlin, a deaf rescue Podengo, looks serene in this calm setting. The photo also won the competition's 'Oldies' category.
Dog surrounded by flowersDenise Czichocki
Nadezhda Ivanova from Russia got third place in the 'Dogs at Work' category with this photo of her friend's lovely Wirehaired Vizslas Dio and Afina.
two dogs standing in the waterNadezhda Ivanova
Cat Race from the UK won the 'Man's Best Friend' category with this heart-warming photo of Annie-May and her dog Inka the Munstalander.
dog with girlCat Race
Angelika Elendt from Germany captured this sweet photo of Lilly, a rescue dog. The image won the 'Assistance Dogs' category.
dog with elderly womanAngelika Elendt
Ria Putzker from Austria took this beautiful portrait of Pumpkin the Catahoula Leopard Dog. Ria came second in the 'Portrait' category.
dog and mirror imageRia Putzker

More like this

Snowy owl
image

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Animals in funny poses to make you laugh

Ipad shown taking a picture of American alligator
play
1:03

How to take photos of wild animals without harming them

Scamp the Tramp, winner of the World's Ugliest Dog competition posing with his tongue slightly sticking out
image

World's Ugliest Dog: Meet the pooches competing in this pawsome contest

Top Stories

Ellen White

England face USA in semi-final showdown

comments
14
beyonce-alongside-nala.

Beyonce excites fans with new Lion King picture

comments
12
pupils in exam hall

Pupils unsure how to get mental health help at school

comments
Newsround Home