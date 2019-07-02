Check out these amazing dog pics!

We've picked out some incredible photos of precious pooches from the Dog Photographer of the Year 2019.
Tiahang Zhang from China took this hilarious photo of his three curious-looking Borzoi. He took second place in the 'Rescue Dog' category.
Tiahang Zhang
Monica van der Maden from the Netherlands won the 'Puppy' category with this photo of two adorable Weimeraner puppies. How cute are they!?
Monica van der Maden
Koby, a Miniature Pinscher/Lhasa Apso cross, is the lovable star of this photo. 12-year-old Mariah Mobley won the 'I Love Dogs Because...' category with this shot taken in her living room.
Mariah Mobley
Monica also came out on top in the 'Dogs at Play' category with this photo of Waylon the Australian Shepherd. He certainly looks like he's having a lot of fun!
Monica van der Maden
Eilidh Shannon, a seven-year-old from the UK, was second place in the 'Young Pup Photographer' category after snapping this photo of her dog Maisie, a Lab Collie crossbreed with a clarinet. We can't tell whether Maisie is loving the melodies or wanting it to stop!
Eilidh Shannon
Denise Czichocki from Switzerland is the overall winner of the Dog Photographer of the Year 2019 competition. Her 14-year-old dog Merlin, a deaf rescue Podengo, looks serene in this calm setting. The photo also won the competition's 'Oldies' category.
Denise Czichocki
Nadezhda Ivanova from Russia got third place in the 'Dogs at Work' category with this photo of her friend's lovely Wirehaired Vizslas Dio and Afina.
Nadezhda Ivanova
Cat Race from the UK won the 'Man's Best Friend' category with this heart-warming photo of Annie-May and her dog Inka the Munstalander.
Cat Race
Angelika Elendt from Germany captured this sweet photo of Lilly, a rescue dog. The image won the 'Assistance Dogs' category.
Angelika Elendt
Ria Putzker from Austria took this beautiful portrait of Pumpkin the Catahoula Leopard Dog. Ria came second in the 'Portrait' category.