Young game designers win big Bafta competition

Have you ever dreamed about designing your own video game or turning your gaming ideas into reality?

Well four talented young people have done just that, and won this year's Bafta (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Young Game Designers awards.

The competition takes place every year for creative kids aged between 10 to 18 years.

The awards are split into two categories - the Game Concept Award, for a written idea for a new game, and the Game Making Award, for a game made using computer software.

Who won the awards?

There are two awards available for each category, for young people aged 10 to 14 and 15 to 18 years.

Jesse Waymont for 'I Seek Death' - Game Concept Award (10-14 years)

Elizabeth Orji-Smith for 'Creatively Bankrupt' - Game Concept Award (15-18 years)

Maximillian Robinson for 'LASERASE: Demolition in the future' - Game Making Award (10-14 years)

Adam Pace for 'Wip' - Game Making Award (15-18 years)

This year's winners beat 53 finalists and were chosen by a jury of gaming experts.

As well as taking home a Bafta award, the winners picked up some very cool prizes. These included tours of games studios, software licenses, games and a mentor from the games industry to help them develop their skills further.

Teacher Matthew Applegate, who started the Creative Computing Club, also picked up an award for helping young game designers get creative.

'Using games to express themselves'

Reuters The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, is the president of Bafta

The Duke of Cambridge, who is Bafta's president, wrote a special message to all the finalists: "This year the entries have an overwhelming social purpose to them, focusing on issues including mental health, climate change, conservation, disability, bereavement, and transgender rights."

"Many of the game ideas strive to educate players of all ages on the social issues they address, hoping to prompt real change in people's lives. I think it is fantastic to see young people using games to express themselves and purposes that they identify with."