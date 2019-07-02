Teen spending adds £1.7 billion to the economy

Getty Images 84 per cent of the money teenagers spend goes on clothes, socialising, food and gaming

A new report reveals that the average teenager in the UK spends £54 a week.

Overall, teens are adding £1.7 billion to the UK economy every year.

The research, which was carried out among 2000 13 to 19-year-olds, shows that young people part with around 60 per cent of their money each week.

The other 40 per cent is saved for more expensive items or holidays.

Do all young people spend the same?

The average weekly spend of teens varies quite a bit depending on their age.

13-year-olds are said to spend £13 a week and 14-year-olds spend around £3 more.

However, those in their late teens are spending between three and four times these amounts, with 18-year-olds spending £58 and 19-year-olds spending £68 a week.

What are teenagers spending their money on?

According to the report, 84 per cent of the money spent by young people on clothes, socialising with friends, food and gaming.

Boys were found to splash out more on gaming, spending six times more on games, consoles and accessories compared to girls.

How are young people spending?

Although these figures may suggest that teenagers are spending quite bit, the research shows that young people are actually pretty savvy when it comes to how they handle their money.

26 per cent of teens keep a monthly budget and 38 per cent look out for the best deals before parting with their cash.

One in five teenagers say they buy second-hand items through websites like eBay and Depop on a regular basis.

Around half say that shopping second-hand allows their money to stretch, and about a quarter believe purchasing items in this way is more sustainable.

What about saving?

The report shows that many teens are big fans of saving, with 81 per cent revealing that they put away some money every month.

However, more than half have never saved for longer than six months at a time.

