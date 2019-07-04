School holidays: What to do during the summer

Getty Images

Do you ever get bored during summer holidays or can't think of what you might like to do?

If you get a bit stuck for ideas, here are some suggestions.

Let us know whether you'll be doing any of these and what else you'll be getting up to in the comments below!

1. Learn a new sport

Always wanted to play basketball, but you don't have the option to do it at school? Or perhaps you would you like to try a bit of tennis?

A lot of sports centres in the UK have free or reduced-price sports activities over the holidays.

If you have racquets, then you might be able to play tennis at a local tennis court for free. The charity Tennis For Free also runs sessions for free with equipment like racquets and balls included, either with coaching or open play.

Ask an adult to help you look for some sporting opportunities at local centres or facilities near to where you live.

2. Get cooking

Do you fancy yourself as a future Great British Bake Off contestant?

The school holidays are a great time to hone your cooking skills!

If someone you know has a special celebration coming up, you might like to bake a cake for the occasion.

There may be a little more time for breakfast during the school holidays, so what about making some pancakes to kickstart your day?

There are also lots of recipes from your favourite CBBC shows that you might like to try out.

3. Set an environmental challenge

With a bit more time on your hands, you might decide to take the opportunity to do something to help the environment or raise awareness of climate change.

There's loads of ideas for what you could do with our handy guide to cleaning up the planet.

For example, you might like to organise a #Trashtag challenge with your friends and see who can pick up the most litter.

Or you could think of ways to use greener transport over the holidays. Cycling doesn't produce any pollutants, so it's a great way to get out and about. If you don't know how to ride a bike, the holidays could be a great time to learn.

4. Go swimming

A lot of places offer free swimming for children aged 16 and under and some places even offer free swimming lessons.

Want some inspiration? Check out para-swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton in the video above! (If you can't see the video, then click here.)

5. Start a wildlife diary

Do you live in the countryside? Or maybe you live near a park?

The holidays could be a great time to explore the wildlife in your local area.

You could identify trees, do some bird watching, make a den or even start a wildlife diary like this one.

6. Make yourself a costume

Dressing up can be lots of fun, so you could spend some time getting creative with your clothes!

Ask an adult to take you to a fabric shop or charity shop for some inspiration.

7. Direct a film

Why not get a group of friends together and make a film?

It could be dancing along to one of your favourite songs or you could even write a script and film a mini-drama. (See if these films give you any ideas!)

You could ask an adult if you can film it on their mobile phone - but you must ask permission!

8. Do some dancing

Whether you'd prefer to dance in front of your mirror or with friends, the holidays is the perfect time to perfect your moves.

What about coming up with a routine to your favourite song and putting on a performance for members of your family?

You could also ask an adult if there are any classes or workshops in your local area.

9. Make some eco-friendly slime

The holidays are a great time to get creative with some arts and crafts.

If you want some more ideas about ways to do this, Blue Peter has loads of craft and activity ideas.

Can't decide?

Have a go at this quiz to find your perfect summer holiday activity.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

And don't forget to let us know what you'll be getting up to in the comments below. Have a great summer holiday!