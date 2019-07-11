The Lion King: Send in your questions for the Disney cast

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Check out the new trailer of The Lion King

It's not long until fans across the world will get to see Simba, Nala, Timon and Pumbaa back on the big screen.

That's right! Disney's The Lion King remake is out in cinemas on 19 July - 25 years after the original movie, which was one of the biggest animated films of all time.

The film has an all-star voice cast with Donald Glover as the voice of Simba, while superstar Beyoncé voices Nala.

Newsround will be meeting the movie's top stars, and we want you to send in your questions for them.

Do you want to know what it's like to voice an animal?

Are you interested in finding out what happens behind the scenes?

Or is there anything else you want to know? This can be ANYTHING!

Let us know in the comments below or send your questions to newsroundcomments@bbc.co.uk

Newsround will choose some of the questions to ask the cast when we talk to them about the new film.