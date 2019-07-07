Netball World Cup 2019: All you need to know

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Netball World Cup: The facts you need to know

The 2019 Netball World Cup takes place from the 12-21 July.

The international tournament, which is held every four years, will see 16 squads from across the world battling it out for the coveted title of World Champions .

The England team, who are also known as the Roses, will be hosting the 15th edition of the World Cup, with the tournament taking place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

This year marks the fourth time the World Cup has been held in the UK.

Let us know which team you are rooting for this year and leave a message in the comments below!

Here's everything you need to know.

Who's taking part this year?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Netball Quiz

As this year's hosts, England automatically qualified to take part in the 2019 tournament, along with the top five teams in the world rankings.

These are reigning World champions Australia, along with New Zealand, Jamaica, South Africa and Malawi.

Getty Images The Australian team are the defending champions having won the World Cup in 2015

The remaining competitors were selected through qualifier events which took place last year.

Northern Ireland, Scotland, Fiji, Samoa, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Sri Lanka and Singapore make up the remainder of this year's teams.

What do we know about the home nation squads?

England

Getty Images England beat Australia at the Commonwealth games in 2018

England's coach this year is Tracey Neville. Tracey is a retired netball player and will be stepping down from her role after the tournament to start a family. England won the Netball International Series last year after beating Uganda 66-37. They be facing the East African nation once again during their first World Cup match on July 12. The Roses also won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games following an incredibly close match against Australia.

Scotland

Getty Images The Scotland netball team are known as the Scottish Thistles

The Scotland netball team are known as the Scottish Thistles. The Thistles beat both Wales and Northern Ireland to make it to the World Cup this year. They qualified in 9th place. Scotland finished in 9th position in the 2018 Commonwealth games.

Northern Ireland

Getty Images Northern Ireland took on Fiji during in their fifth match during the Commonwealth games 2018