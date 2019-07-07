Netball World Cup 2019: All you need to know

The 2019 Netball World Cup takes place from the 12-21 July.
The international tournament, which is held every four years, will see 16 squads from across the world battling it out for the coveted title of World Champions .
The England team, who are also known as the Roses, will be hosting the 15th edition of the World Cup, with the tournament taking place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.
This year marks the fourth time the World Cup has been held in the UK.
Here's everything you need to know.
As this year's hosts, England automatically qualified to take part in the 2019 tournament, along with the top five teams in the world rankings.
These are reigning World champions Australia, along with New Zealand, Jamaica, South Africa and Malawi.
The remaining competitors were selected through qualifier events which took place last year.
Northern Ireland, Scotland, Fiji, Samoa, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Sri Lanka and Singapore make up the remainder of this year's teams.
- England's coach this year is Tracey Neville. Tracey is a retired netball player and will be stepping down from her role after the tournament to start a family.
- England won the Netball International Series last year after beating Uganda 66-37. They be facing the East African nation once again during their first World Cup match on July 12.
- The Roses also won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games following an incredibly close match against Australia.
- The Scotland netball team are known as the Scottish Thistles.
- The Thistles beat both Wales and Northern Ireland to make it to the World Cup this year. They qualified in 9th place.
- Scotland finished in 9th position in the 2018 Commonwealth games.
- The Northern Ireland netball team are ranked eighth in the world.
- The country's highest finishing was at the 1983 World Cup. They finished in seventh place.
- This year will see Northern Ireland's twelfth appearance at a World Cup.
