play
Watch Newsround

Marcus: How ADHD affects me and why being different is good

Marcus has autism and ADHD. Symptoms of ADHD include inattentiveness, hyperactivity and impulsiveness.

He says some of the things people get wrong about ADHD are "we're just naughty, and obnoxious and don't listen at all".

He says these views can be quite "upsetting", but he sees ADHD as his super power.

Watch Marcus, who is an ADHD Foundation Young Ambassador, tell Newsround about how ADHD affects him and how his service dog Cocoa helps him

Watch more videos

Video

Marcus: How ADHD affects me and why being different is good

Video

How to keep your pets cool in the heat

Video

Are too many plastic toys given away in kids meals?

Video

Breakdancers shine at Youth Olympics

Video

Why is plastic a problem?

Video

New purple shirts for young referees

Video

What is an invisible condition?

Video

High school: 'Drawing saved my life'

Video

Mental health: The importance of talking

Video

French phrases to shout during Women's World Cup

Video

Do you want to make video games? These experts have some advice

Video

Anne Frank's diary: What was it like to go into hiding?

Video

Anne Frank's friend Eva: 'Anne was a big chatterbox!'

Top Stories

Hong Kong protests

Police clash with protestors in Hong Kong

comments
Murray, Djokovic, Kerber, Konta

The players to watch out for at Wimbledon

comments
nikki-and-andy

Murray opens up about tennis and mental health

Newsround Home