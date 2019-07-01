Who is Scooter Braun and why is Taylor Swift angry with him?

Getty Images

Taylor Swift has got some issues with a man you might never have heard of before, but he's a big deal.

Scooter Braun is credited as the artist representative who discovered Justin Bieber, and manages other massive acts like Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato.

Now Scooter has bought Taylor Swift's former label, and with it, her first seven albums - and Taylor isn't happy.

She claims that Scooter Braun is a "bully" and that she is "grossed out" by him owning her work.

But Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato have come to Scooter's defence, with Demi saying that Scooter is a "good man".

Getty Images Singer Ariana Grande is represented by Scooter Braun

Who is Scooter Braun?

Scooter is an American producer, artist manager and entrepreneur.

He started his career as an event producer, but after signing a contract with Justin Bieber, soon became known as one of the music industry's most successful managers.

After signing a young Justin Bieber, who first broke into the industry by doing covers on YouTube, he went on to sign Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Carli Rae Jepson.

However, he upset Taylor Swift a few years ago during a disagreement she had with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

Now Scooter has purchased her former record company - country music company Big Machine Records. This means he has taken ownership of any music she made before 2019.

In her post on Tumblr, Taylor says "Scooter has stripped me of my life's work, that I wasn't given an opportunity to buy."

Getty Images Scooter Braun first discovered Justin Bieber in 2009

Why does Taylor Swift not own her music?

Taylor claims that she does not own her music due to the contract she signed with Big Machine Records when she was 15.

This contract meant that whatever music she created, it would be owned by her record company and her manager Scott Borchetta.

"I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and 'earn' one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in." she stated in her blog post.

"I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future."

It seems that Taylor thought that she would become trapped in a deal with a new record company if she stayed with Big Machine, and she didn't want to do that.

In signing off her post she says "...hopefully, young artists or kids with musical dreams will read this and learn about how to better protect themselves in a negotiation."

"You deserve to own the art you make."

Getty Images Taylor says she is disappointed that she is not able to own the music she wrote

How has Scooter Braun responded?

Scooter has yet to respond to Taylor's claims that he bullied her, but a few of his famous clients have leapt to his defence.

Justin Bieber wrote a long post on Instagram, saying "I'm sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed."

"Neither scooter [sic] or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you."

Getty Images Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Joey King at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards: Justin says he and Scooter want to talk with Taylor

In Taylor's blog post, she accused Justin Bieber of bullying her with Scooter, sharing a now deleted image from Bieber's Instagram where he appears to make fun of Taylor while on video call with Kanye West and Scooter Braun.

Bieber continues to say in his post "I usually don't rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves [sic] character thats [sic] crossing a line.."

Demi Lovato also posted a statement on Instagram, saying that Scooter Braun was a "good man".

However, others have taken Taylor's side.

Getty Images Cara Delevingne came to Taylor's defence in a comment on Justin Bieber's post

Singer Halsey said on Twitter ""It speaks volumes to how far we have to come in the music industry. The way writers are treated."

"How as an entertainer you are respected but as a writer you're walked all over. Even when you are both in a single body,"

While model and actress Cara Delevingne left a now-deleted comment on Bieber's post saying "I wish you spent less time sticking up for men and more time trying to understand women and respecting their valid reactions."

"This issue that @taylorswift is talking out is about far more than a picture and you know that."