Japan starts commercial whale hunting again after 30 years

AFP/Getty Images Five whaling ships set sail from Kushiro in Japan on Monday

Japanese fishermen have set sail for the country's first commercial whale hunt in more than 30 years, despite international criticism.

Five whaling vessels left Kushiro port in Northern Japan on Monday for the first hunt.

Commercial whaling means hunting whales and then selling the things that come from them such as meat, oil and blubber.

It was banned in 1986 by the International Whaling Commission (IWC) - a group whose job it is to look after whale conservation - after some species became almost extinct.

But on 30 June, Japan withdrew from the IWC after more than 60 years of membership.

Two other whaling vessels left Shimonoseki in southeastern Japan on Monday morning.

The whaling ships are allowed to catch up to 227 whales before the end of the year in Japanese waters.

Why does Japan want to hunt whales?

AFP/Getty Images Japan says that eating whale is a part of its culture

Some communities in Japan have been hunting and eating whales for many, many years.

When the Japanese population was struggling for food after World War Two, from the late 1940s to the mid-1960s, whale meat was the biggest source of meat in Japan.

Even though it is not eaten in the same volumes now, Japan does not think that other countries can tell them what they can and can't eat.

Whaling nations have all said that the practice is part of their culture and should be able to continue in a sustainable way.

The Japanese fishing ministry says the commercial hunting will be restricted to Japanese waters.

This means Japan will not be hunting whales in Antarctic waters, which is one positive point for conservationists.

Why are some people against whaling?

Getty Images Humpback whales are part of the minke family which are to be hunted by fishermen in Japan

Commercial whaling began in the 1800s and almost drove whales to extinction.

In 1986, the IWC members agreed to stop whaling until numbers recovered. During this time there were some exceptions like for some indigenous groups, and allowing whaling for scientific purposes.

Since 1987, Japan has killed between 200 and 1,200 whales each year, saying this was to monitor stocks to establish sustainable quotas.

The Japanese fishing ministry says it will allow the hunting of three species: Minke, Bryde's and Sei whales.

According to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, Minke and Bryde's whale are not endangered. Sei whales are classified as endangered but their numbers are increasing.

Conservation groups say starting commercial whaling again is a step backwards. Greenpeace says whales are a vital part of making the ocean work properly. It says whales already face many other threats and commercial whaling could endanger them even more.

There is a fear from some conservation groups that other pro-whaling countries like Russia might follow Japan's example and start commercial whaling again.