Cricket World Cup: England beat India to keep semi-final hopes alive

Last updated at 08:00
WATCH: England beat India to keep World Cup hopes alive

England beat India in the Cricket World Cup group stage on Sunday to keep their hopes of making the semi-finals alive.

Man of the match Jonny Bairstow top scored with 111 runs to help England to an important win at Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

Despite being pre-tournament favourites, England had lost their last two matches with captain Eoin Morgan admitting confidence was low.

But the hosts bounced back to defeat India - the only unbeaten team left in the tournament - in style.

Apart from Bairstow's 111, Jason Roy made 66 runs and Ben Stokes added some late help with 79 to lift England to a final score of 337-7.

India tried their best to chase down the big target but ended coming up short.

Can England make the semi-finals?
England-celebrates-as-they-beat India-at-the-Cricket-World-CupGetty Images
England celebrates as they beat India at the Cricket World Cup

So far Eoin Morgan's side have played eight matches - they've won five and lost three.

Despite their victory on Sunday, England's place in the semi-final is not guaranteed yet.

If they beat New Zealand on 3 July then they are through.

But if they lose that match, Pakistan or Bangladesh could take their place in the semi-finals alongside Australia, India and New Zealand.

