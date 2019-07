Police in Hong Kong, in Asia, have clashed with demonstrators in the latest in a series of protests against a controversial law.

On Monday, police used pepper spray and batons to control protesters outside a venue hosting a ceremony to mark the 22nd anniversary of the region's handover from UK to Chinese rule.

The protestors are angry about the possible introduction new bill that would allow people to be sent to mainland China to face criminal trials.

