Hong Kong: Police clash with protestors on anniversary of UK handover to China

Police in Hong Kong, in Asia, have clashed with demonstrators in the latest in a series of protests against a controversial law.

On Monday, police used pepper spray and batons to control protesters outside a venue hosting a ceremony to mark the 22nd anniversary of the region's handover from UK to Chinese rule.

The protestors are angry about the possible introduction new bill that would allow people to be sent to mainland China to face criminal trials.

Protestors are still attempting to break into a government building called the Legislative Council. They are battering at the glass while police are forming a barrier inside.

What's Hong Kong like?

EPA Hong Kong and China - one country, two systems

Hong Kong is a region in southeast Asia, smaller than the area of Greater London.

It is not a country, but a region. Its official name is Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China.

This means the region belongs to China, but enjoys more freedom and independence from China's laws.

It has a population of roughly seven million people, and it is smaller than the area of Greater London - but Hong Kong is a very important city.

Because of its years under colonial rule, the culture in Hong Kong is very different to much of mainland China.

Hong Kong is also seen as an important global centre for banking and industry.

Why are people protesting in Hong Kong?

Reuters Protestors have been marching with umbrellas and helmets

For many years, Hong Kong was run by the UK as a part of the former British Empire.

That was until 1997, when control of the city was handed over to China.

But a special agreement with China - called "one country, two systems" - was created to make sure that Hong Kong had some independence from China.

This means that the city has its own laws, its own courts and its residents enjoy certain freedoms unavailable to people who live in mainland China.

Reuters Protestors breaking into a government building in Hong Kong

However, protestors feel that a new law called the Extradition Bill is designed to give more control over Hong Kong back to China.

They want to keep their independence from the Chinese government, and they believe that Chief Executive Carrie Lam is looking to create a closer relationship with China.

The government has agreed to suspend the new law for now, but the rallies continue and Mrs Lam is facing calls to quit her job.

Why is the extradition bill so controversial?

Getty Images There are calls for the Chief Executive of Hong Kong - Carrie Lam - to resign

Hong Kong has its own laws and courts.

This means that if you do something wrong in Hong Kong, you can be tried in a Hong Kong court instead of in mainland China.

However, the extradition bill is a law that sees any Hong Kong citizen who has caused an offence against mainland China to be taken from Hong Kong to be tried in China.

This has upset the protestors, because they think that China will use the extradition bill as an excuse to try and control Hong Kong.

Supporters of the law have said Hong Kong courts will have the final say over whether or not people can be extradited - sent for trial - to mainland China.

They also say that suspects accused of political and religious crimes will not be sent to mainland China for a trial.

But critics say people in Hong Kong would face unfair treatment under what they say is China's unjust court system, and it would lead to the city losing more of its independence.