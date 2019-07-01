play
Glastonbury: David Attenborough surprises fans and launches new series Seven Worlds, One Planet

Last updated at 05:56
WATCH: Sir David Attenborough - "This great festival has gone plastic-free... thank you!"

Sir David Attenborough made a surprise appearance at the 2019 Glastonbury Festival.

The famous wildlife presenter took to the main Pyramid stage to launch a brand new BBC Natural History series called Seven Worlds, One Planet.

They showed a four-minute trailer for the series on the big screens to a crowd of over 100,000 people.

The show features a music collaboration from singer Sia and legendary music composer Hans Zimmer on an original song called Out There.

The crowd for Sir David Attenborough
Tens of thousands flocked to the Pyramid Stage to watch the 93-year-old speak

Makers of the show said: "Each one-hour episode will transport viewers to a single continent and tell the story of its spectacular wildlife and iconic landscapes".

They also said they'll be using new and exciting camera techniques to bring the audience even closer to the wildlife.

Sir David Attenborough also thanked festival-goers for cutting their plastic use.

This year Glastonbury has scrapped single-use plastics from its site for the first time, after being inspired by Blue Planet II.

