The new Marvel movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home, hits the big screen on Tuesday.

It's the 23rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Newsround viewer Anjuma went to speak to the movie's director and stars, including Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon.

Find out who was the funniest on set, the best thing about playing MJ, and Tom's web-slinging face.