Princess K performs with Stormzy at Glastonbury

Meet Princess K, the 10-year-old dancer who performed on stage with Stormzy at Glastonbury.

She was contacted by Stormzy's team to perform on stage with him at his record-breaking set.

Princess K was picked out of thousands of hopefuls to perform on his song 'Return of the Rucksack'.

She said it meant so much to her when Stormzy told her she was a "good dancer", and that the whole team treated her like "family".

Stormzy and Princess K performed in front of more than 150,000 people on the Pyramid Stage, which she said was a "big leap!".

