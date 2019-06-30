Glastonbury: The 10-year-old dancer who performed on stage with Stormzy

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Glastonbury: 10-year-old Princess K performs on stage with Stormzy

Meet Princess K, the 10-year-old dancer who performed on stage with Stormzy at Glastonbury.

More than 150,000 people turned up to his record-breaking set on the Pyramid Stage on Friday.

Princess K was contacted by Stormzy's team, and was picked out of thousands of hopefuls to perform on his song 'Return of the Rucksack'.

Princess K performing on stage with Stormzy

She said it meant so much to her when Stormzy told her she was a "good dancer", and that the whole team treated her like "family".

The British rapper uploaded a post to his Instagram thanking those who took part in his performance, and said: "To Princess K - you are a superstar, the crowd went absolutely crazy for you and I'm so excited to watch you take the world by storm. "

Princess K said everyone was really nice to her, and treated her like family

Princess K has more than 88,000 followers on Instagram, and started dancing when she was seven years-old.

She describes herself as a: dancer, actor, singer, model and motivational speaker.