Wimbledon: Could Serena Williams be Andy Murray's doubles partner?

Getty Images Andy Murray and Serena Williams were champions in 2016 at Wimbledon

Serena Williams has said she is "available" to team up with Andy Murray for mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

Both players have recently had serious injures which have stopped them from playing at their best.

Murray had major surgery on his hip earlier this year, and Williams has only played five tournaments this year because of her knee injury.

Since then the two of them have been recovering and training to get back on the court again.

Getty Images Andy Murray is returning to Wimbledon this year

Andy recently announced he will be playing in the men's doubles competition at Wimbledon with partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

He would also like to compete in the mixed doubles competition, with a female partner.

However Murray is still searching for a partner, after being turned down by several players including the French Open champion Ashleigh Barty.

Getty Images Serena Williams also had an injury which stopped her playing her best

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena has said she might be "available" to team up with the former world number one player.

Andy said: "Serena is obviously a brilliant player, has a great doubles record and is brilliant on grass obviously. She's arguably the best player ever."

"So she'd be a solid partner."