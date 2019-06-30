North Korea: President Trump meets Kim Jong-un at the demilitarised zone

Getty Images North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un and US president Donald Trump shake hands

US President Donald Trump has met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the border between North and South Korea.

The pair shared a historic handshake in the demilitarised zone, an area of land between North and South Korea which has divided the two countries since the Korean War ended in 1953.

It is one of the most heavily guarded borders in the world, and very few leaders have entered there.

Trump is the first US president to step foot there, whilst still in power.

Getty Images Trump steps into the demilitarised zone

The US president said it was a "truly historic" moment and that he was "proud to step over the line" between the Koreas.

Kim Jong-un said the meeting was a symbol of the "excellent" relationship between him and Mr Trump.

The pair made history last year when they met in Singapore, a country in Asia, as it was the first time a serving US president had met with the North Korean leader.

One of the main issues they discussed last year was removing all of the nuclear weapons from Korea.

Getty Images The pair will be holding discussions today about issues between the countries

They signed a document that promised the "complete denuclearisation" of the Korean peninsula, which would mean that there would be no nuclear weapons in North or South Korea.

However little progress has been made on this since their discussion.