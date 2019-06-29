In an interview with CBBC vlogger Nikki Lilly, Sir Andy Murray opened up about his mental health, his recent hip injury and how breakdancing helped him with his recovery.

Murray had major surgery on his hip earlier this year for an injury.

Since then he has been recovering and training to get back on the court again.

The tennis superstar recently announced he will be playing in the doubles competition at Wimbledon with partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Talking about his injury with Nikki he said: "I got really emotional because I had been keeping it inside for a long time."

"I think as athletes, we don't like to show our competition weakness. I did feel much better once I actually spoke and was honest about it and said look, I don't feel good."

During his recovery Andy said he took up gymnastics and even breakdancing.

"I did some breakdancing - which I was terrible at, so that was good fun."

You can watch the full video here.