UK Weather: Europe's heatwave triggers the hottest UK day so far

Andrew Matthews Bournemouth Beach drew lots of people out to enjoy the sun!

It's the hottest day of the year so far in the UK!

The Met Office have confirmed that temperatures have reached 30.8C in Charlwood, Surrey.

However, temperatures are still rising, and BBC Weather predict they could get up to 34C in some parts.

This is because Europe is in the middle of a big heatwave, which saw France record its all-time highest temperature of 45.9C on Friday.

There have been wildfires in Spain's Catalonia region, and some schools have been closed in France because of the heat.

Weather experts in the UK have said that the UV levels will be high, and organisers at Glastonbury music festival have said they will be giving away free suncream and water to help.

Weather events like heatwaves are expected to become more frequent because of climate change.