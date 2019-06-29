play
Watch Newsround

Women's World Cup: USA beat France to set up a semi-final against England

Last updated at 08:10
comments
View Comments (1)
usa-vs-franceGetty Images
USA Co-captain Megan Rapinoe scored two goals against France

England will face the USA in the Women's World cup semi-finals after the US beat France on Friday.

Match winner Megan Rapinoe scored twice bring them a 2-1 victory against the host nation.

The current cup holders will face off against the Lionesses in their next game.

England bagged their semi-final spot earlier this week when they beat Norway 3-0.

It's set to be an incredible match as team USA are currently ranked top in the world, and England have been dominating so far in the competition.

Rapinoe said: "We face a very good English side, who have some good players. They're one of the big girls of the game," said Seattle Reign winger Rapinoe.

Just how good are team USA?
team-usaGetty Images
Team USA are a force to be reckoned with

Team USA are absolute juggernauts in the football world.

They've won the Women's World Cup a record three times, and are the current reigning champions.

In fact, they've made it to the semi-finals in every World Cup since it began.

They have only lost once in the last 43 matches they've played!

The squad are currently taking legal action to try to get equal pay and better rights, to put them in line with the men's USA football team.

More like this

Lucy Bronze

Women's World Cup: England Lionesses through to World Cup semis

Lucy-bronze

Football: Is Lucy Bronze the best player in the world?

Jade Moore
play
2:12

Women's World Cup: England Women's footballers answer your questions

Your Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • Comment number 1. Posted by PotterHufflepuffPenguin

    09:35
    Hopefully England can beat them

Top Stories

glastonbury.

Top acts to watch out for at Glastonbury

comments
5
Youths confront police

The riots that changed the history of gay rights

comments
3
Hedgehog
play
1:00

How to help garden wildlife in the heat

Newsround Home