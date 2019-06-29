Church of England appoint first black female bishop

Diocese of Canterbury

The Church of England has appointed their first black female bishop.

The Rev Dr Rose Hudson-Wilkin was one of the religious leaders who led prayers at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018.

She also used to work as the Queen's chaplain!

The Archbishop of Canterbury - who, after the Queen, is the most senior leader in the Church of England, said he was "delighted" at her appointment.

This is the first time a black woman has been appointed to a bishop position in the history of the Church of England.

Getty Images Bishop Libby Lane (left) and Bishop Alison Mary White became the first two female bishops in the Church of England

It was only in 2014 - five years ago - that women were first allowed to become bishops in the Anglican church.

Libby Lane is the first female bishop in the Church of England, and since then many have followed in her path.