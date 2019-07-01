ADHD and autism: How these umbrellas are celebrating Neurodiversity

Getty Images

If you have been to Liverpool, Salford or London Heathrow airport recently, you might have seen displays of colourful umbrellas.

They are part of an art project to raise awareness and celebrate a range of conditions under the umbrella term of Neurodiversity, including autism and dyslexia.

Neurodiversity refers to the different ways the brain can work and understand information.

Since 2017, the project has expanded to around 100 installations and schools across the country have their own displays.

The umbrellas in schools are particularly special because they have been signed and decorated by children, who are neurodiverse.

What is Neurodiversity?

Getty Images Billie Eilish has spoken about having Tourette's syndrome

The idea behind Neurodiversity is that conditions - such as autism - should be seen not as disabilities, but as perfectly normal differences between people.

Being neurodiverse means that your brain is wired differently and thinks differently about things.

Neurodiversity covers a range of hidden conditions like autism and Asperger's, dyslexia, dyspraxia, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), learning disabilities - to name just a few!

WATCH: Find out more about autism by watching this Newsround special film

The ADHD Foundation says one in five of people are neurodiverse.

It says two out of every five neurodiverse children with dyslexia, dyspraxia, dyscalculia, ADHD and Autism, in the UK leave secondary education at 16 never having had their learning difficulty identified.

Famous people who are neurodiverse include, Emma Watson who has ADHD, Daniel Radcliffe who has dyspraxia, and Billie Eilish who has talked about having Tourette's syndrome.

Meet Marcus

Marcus with his assistance dog Cocoa

Marcus has autism and ADHD. Symptoms of ADHD include inattentiveness, hyperactivity and impulsiveness.

He says some of the things people get wrong about ADHD are "we're just naughty, and obnoxious and don't listen at all".

He says these views can be quite "upsetting", but he sees ADHD as his super power.

Tony Lloyd from the ADHD Foundation says that the Umbrella Project is a way of saying to people, who have conditions like ADHD and autism, like Marcus that 'we recognise your intelligence, and your ability and your talents and your gifts".

"We recognise that you're also different" and to celebrate that.