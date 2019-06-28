play
Wimbledon: 15-year-old Cori Gauff becomes youngest player to qualify

Last updated at 09:05
Cori GauffGetty Images
Gauff won the French Open girls title in 2018

American Cori Gauff has become the youngest player ever to qualify for the main Wimbledon tennis tournament since the sport's professional era began in 1968.

She made history by winning her final qualifying match aged 15 years and 122 days.

The night before the teenager took a science test for her school back in Florida, USA.

Gauff will be the first 15-year-old at Wimbledon since Britain's Laura Robson in 2009.

Serena-WilliamsEPA
Tennis superstar Serena Williams is Cori's inspiration

She said she was inspired to play tennis by 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams.

"Serena is the reason why I play tennis and why my dad decided to get me a racket," she said.

"Playing against the top players in the world will be a different feel.

"[My first memories] were of watching Serena playing at Wimbledon and she won, though I don't remember which year, she has won so many times," she added.

