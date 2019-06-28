Football: Is Lucy Bronze the best player in the world?

Getty Images Lucy Bronze has just won player of the match, for England's game against Norway

England's superstar defender Lucy Bronze has been smashing it on the pitch at the Women's World Cup.

The Lionesses thrashed Norway in their quarter final match earlier this week.

Bronze helped set up the first two goals, linking up with Jill Scott and Nikita Parris, before netting the third herself to take them through to the semis.

"Lucy Bronze is the best player in the world, without a shadow of a doubt - with her athleticism and quality," said the Lionesses boss Phil Neville. "There's no player like her in the world."

She's been PFA Women's Player of the Year, twice, as well as BBC Women's Footballer of the Year, and has 73 international caps.

Check out some of these other epic facts about her...

She's packing all the trophies

Getty Images Lucy and her teammate Shanice van de Sanden celebrate winning their second Champions League title

Bronze won three Women's Super League titles and an FA Cup with her former clubs Liverpool and Manchester City.

She joined her current team Lyon in 2017, one of the best women's football clubs in the world.

She helped the team to pick up two Champions League trophies, two French league titles and a French Cup.

She has a cool middle name

Getty Images Lucy definitely lives up to her middle name!

Lucy's middle name is 'tough' after her mum's maiden name.

Her mum is a secondary school maths teacher and her aunt is a former police officer.

Lucy thinks her middle name is pretty fitting because she tackles hard, and has come through a lot of hardship to get to where she is.

She got told she couldn't play

Getty Images Lucy was childhood friends with her England teammate Lucy Staniforth

Lucy started playing football with her local boys team when she was 10-years-old.

However when she turned 11 she was banned by the FA from playing.

But her Mum didn't give up, and Lucy had to travel an hour and half to play at Sunderland's under 15's football club three nights a week.

When she turned 17 she went to an exclusive football camp in North Carolina in the US.

She powered through an injury

Getty Images Lucy didn't let an injury stop her from playing football

On her first day at the England Under-19s training camp, she snapped her knee.

She was on crutches for a year with her leg in a brace.

Since the accident she's had four lots of surgery to help make it better.