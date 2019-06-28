European heatwave: Spain battles major wildfire in Catalonia

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: The fire is expected to spread rapidly in the intense heat

Hundreds of firefighters are battling wildfires in Spain's Catalonia region, as temperatures soared to 40 Celsius and above across parts of Europe.

Officials say the fires are the worst in the region for 20 years and may spread quickly.

Much of Europe is experiencing extreme heat. Germany, France, Poland and the Czech Republic have all recorded their highest ever June temperatures.

Meteorologists say hot air drawn in from northern Africa is the cause of the severe heat.

WATCH: A coati eating iced fruit in a Rome zoo

The heat is expected to rise further in many countries over the next three days, say weather forecasters.

France could break its all-time record on Friday. 44.1 Celsius was recorded in the Gard region in August 2003 but temperatures could now go as high as 45 Celsius.

Gard is one of four southern regions to be placed on red alert, the highest crisis level. The others are Hérault, Vaucluse and Bouches-du-Rhône.

What is happening in Catalonia?

AFP The fire near the Catalan town of La Torre de l'Espanyol has already affected at least 10,000 acres

At least 16,000 acres - that's around the same size as 8,000 football pitches - are affected by the wildfires, near the town of La Torre de l'Espanyol.

At least 45 people have been evacuated and five roads have been closed.

There have been no reports of casualties.

In total, 11 provinces in the east and centre of Spain have experienced or are set to experience temperatures above 40 Celsius. In parts of the north-east of Spain, they may reach 45 Celsius.

What about elsewhere in Europe?

AFP In Rome, umbrellas proved a popular way to hide from the soaring temperatures

Temperatures are expected to top 40 Celsius in Italy too, particularly in central and northern regions. Several cities, including Rome, have issued the highest heat warnings.

Philip Trackfield, a British tourist in Rome, told the BBC: "Last night at the Spanish steps it was 41 Celsius. It's exhausting when you're trying to do all the sights."

AFP A child cools off under a fountain in Montpellier, southern France

Meanwhile the whole of France - where a heatwave in 2003 was blamed for 15,000 deaths - is now on orange alert, the second-highest warning level.

In Paris, fountains and sprinklers connected to hydrants have been set up.

Some schools have delayed important exams and even closed.

How hot was Wednesday in Europe?

Temperatures have been climbing in recent days. On Wednesday, Coschen in Germany peaked at 38.6 Celsius - a new German record for June.

Radzyn in Poland and Doksany in the Czech Republic also recorded new national highs, with temperatures hitting 38.2 Celsius and 38.9 Celsius respectively.

WATCH: UK weather forecast - will it be hot?

Even in the high-altitude Alps mountains, temperatures topped 30 Celsius in places.

Parts of Austria recorded their local all-time highest temperatures on Wednesday.

While the UK will avoid the worst of the heat, parts of the country - including London - are expected to see temperatures top 30 Celsius on Saturday.