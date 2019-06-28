play
Butterfly previously extinct in England brought back to woodlands

Last updated at 08:25
Butterfly
The chequered skipper became extinct in England in 1976 but is still in parts of Scotland

A butterfly that became extinct 40 years ago is back in English forests.

The butterfly, called a chequered skipper, died out in 1976 due to changes to woodland management.

Butterfly conservationists brought the butterflies over from Belgium last year and released them in a secret location in Rockingham Forest, Northamptonshire.

They were brought over on the Eurostar train, with the hope that they'd breed together and repopulate in England.

Butterfly

This week, conservationists spotted the first baby chequered skippers in English forests for 40 years.

Dr Nigel Bourn, from the charity Butterfly Conservation, said spotting the insect was "an incredible moment".

But, his colleague, Dr Dan Hoarse, warned that the release of the butterflies was "the easy bit".

He said: "We are in the second year of three-year project. We'll know if its a success in the long term when we pick up the butterfly in woodland where we didn't let it go."

