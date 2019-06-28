Women's World Cup: England Lionesses through to World Cup semis

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: All the goals & celebrations as Lionesses roar on

England are through to the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup after beating Norway 3-0.

Goals from Jill Scott, Ellen White and Lucy Bronze gave England the victory.

It's the third tournament in a row that England have made it to the semi-finals.

They'll play either the hosts France or pre-tournament favourites USA in the next round.

'We want to build a legacy'

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Phil Neville speaks after England's victory

After the match, England manager Phil Neville said "we want to inspire and build a legacy".

"We had a camp last year and we set out the objectives for the next 12 months, and all I wanted them to say was 'win the World Cup", he said.

"But they were thinking bigger than winning a World Cup, which knocked me in my stride a little bit.

"We want the Lionesses to have a name that people around the world can relate to… badass women. That was our mantra.

"We're now at the point where we are inspiring, where people are jumping on board… it just feels really good."

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

A dominant victory

Getty Images

England took an early lead against Norway in the third minute of the game as record appearance holder Jill Scott tapped in a Lucy Bronze pass.

They doubled the lead in the 40th minute as top scorer Ellen White scored from close range after good work from winger, Nikita Parris.

White is the tournament's joint top scorer on five goals. She's also England's record scorer at World Cups.

In the second half, Lucy Bronze added a third goal in spectacular style. Waiting on the edge of the penalty box, she smashed home from a clever Alex Greenwood free-kick.

Getty Images Lucy Bronze scored a spectacular third

Norway had their moments in the match and it took a few important moments from England captain, Steph Houghton, to keep the clean sheet.

England could have added the cherry on the top of the cake in the closing stages but Nikita Parris failed to score a penalty.

The task ahead

Getty Images David Beckham watched the match against Norway with his daughter, Harper

If England want to make it to their first ever World Cup final, they'll have to get past either France of USA in the next round - who play each other on Friday.

The hosts of the tournament, France, are now favourites to win the competition.

If England manage to make it to the final, they'll play either Italy, the Netherlands, Germany or Sweden in Lyon on 7 July.