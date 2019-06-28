play
BBC Children in Need to release first charity album

Last updated at 05:58
From movie screen to music studio - these actors are transforming into singers for a charity album!

BBC's Children in Need are releasing their first charity album ever - with songs chosen and performed by famous British actors.

The charity announced on Thursday that the album will include the voices of Oscar-winning actor Olivia Colman, former Doctor Who David Tennant and Bellatrix Lestrange actor Helena Bonham Carter.

In the past, the charity - which raises money through UK wide events and fundraisers - released a one charity song featuring famous singers.

Previous artists that have taken part include Ellie Goulding, Jess Glynne and Craig David.

The actors lending their voices to the Children in Need album - Got It Covered

Other British stars you might recognise include Suranne Jones, Professor Slughorn actor Jim Broadbent and Himesh Patel, who is starring in the new film Yesterday.

"Many of the actors have said trying to nail the role of recording artist has been their most challenging role yet," BBC Studios' Creative Director Mel Balac said.

The new album is called Got It Covered and will be released later this year.

