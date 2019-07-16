Apollo 11 Moon landing: Everything you need to know

NASA

Fifty years ago, astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong became the first people to walk on the Moon.

Neil Armstrong stepped on to the surface of the Moon on 20 July 1969.

As he did so, he spoke some very famous words: "That's one small step for [a] man, one giant leap for mankind."

A camera was able to transmit the moment to around 650 million people watching on television.

The American astronaut was the first human on the Moon, and was followed by Buzz Aldrin. Aldrin described the Moon as "magnificent desolation".

They spent 21 hours on the Moon, including a seven hour sleep, before returning to Earth.

Quiz: How much do you know about the Moon landing?

How did they get to the Moon?

Getty Images

The Moon is about 24,000 miles from Earth. The Apollo program was designed to land humans on the Moon and bring them safely back to Earth.

Of the previous Apollo missions, Apollo 8 and 10 entered lunar orbit. The space mission Apollo 1, the crew of three tragically died in a launch pad fire.

The first men on the Moon were part of the Apollo 11 mission.

On the morning of July 16, astronauts Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins blasted off aboard a Saturn 5 rocket, which propelled them out of Earth's gravity.

The Apollo 11 mission had three spacecraft: the Command Module Columbia, a Service Module, and the Lunar Module Eagle.

It took four days, 6 hours and 45 minutes to get to the Moon. The lunar module landed on the Moon at 8:17 pm on 20 July 1969.

While astronauts Armstrong and Aldrin descended to the Moon in the Eagle module, Michael Collins remained alone in Columbia. For 28 hours he served as a communications link and photographed the lunar surface.

By the time the crew landed back on Earth, the mission had taken 8 days, 3 hours, 18 minutes, 35 seconds.

Why was it so important?

Getty Images John F Kennedy set a goal for the USA to get to the Moon by the end of the decade and succeeded

In May 1961 the American president, John F Kennedy announced the goal of performing sending astronauts to the Moon and then returning to Earth by the end of the 1960s.

There were some political reasons why President Kennedy was so keen for this to happen. At the time the main rivals to the USA was the Soviet Union, which was a group of countries under communist rule headed by Russia.

Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin had become the first human in space on April 12, 1961. Some say Kennedy wanted the US to overtake the Soviet Union in what he saw as a 'space race'.

JF Kennedy never got to see his dream come true as he was killed in 1963. In the end it was President Nixon who made the first telephone call to the Moon and the longest distance phone call (some 240,000 miles) ever made!

There were other scientific reasons for going to the Moon including establishing the technology, carrying out scientific exploration of the Moon and developing human capability to work in a lunar environment.

What did they do on the Moon?

They did experiments. They picked up bits of moon dirt and rocks to take back.

They left behind an American flag, a patch honouring the fallen Apollo 1 crew, and a plaque on one of Eagle's legs. It reads, "Here men from the planet Earth first set foot upon the moon. July 1969 A.D. We came in peace for all mankind."

How many people were involved in the Moon landing?

Getty Images Mission Control for Apollo 11

A lot! It's estimated about 400,000 people were involved in the Apollo programme.

In an interview years later, Armstrong praised the "hundreds of thousands" of people behind the project.

In Houston, Texas there was the essential Mission Control where people helped guide the space flight from launch to landing.

It was Mission Control which got the first message from Neil Armstrong when they landed on the Moon. "Houston, Tranquillity Base here. The Eagle has landed" he said.

Mission Control was supported by communications ground stations around the world. Then there were the people who built the lander and all the people that supported these people from managers to the people getting coffee!

Where were the women?

NASA/ Getty Images Can you spot the one woman in this room?

Looking at the coverage of Apollo, you might think it is just white men. The astronauts were all men, the mission controllers were all men, even the TV anchors were male.

But there were thousands of women supporting the mission.

Instrumentation controller, JoAnn Morgan, was the only woman in Apollo 11 launch control at Cape Canaveral. An engineer, she was responsible for 21 channels of communications and the health and welfare of all the monitoring systems for the Saturn 5 rocket.

NASA Katherine Johnson helped to calculate the trajectory for Apollo 11 and calculated the trajectory for Alan Shepard the first American in space

Mathematician Katherine Johnson was also part of Nasa and helped to calculate the trajectory for the 1969 Apollo 11. She was one of a group of female African-Americans who worked at Nasa and whose amazing story is told in the film Hidden Figures.

What other Moon missions have there been?

Getty Images Astronaut John Young walks on the surface of the Moon

The United States would go on to complete six crewed missions to the moon that landed a total of 12 astronauts (all men) from 1969 to 1972 in a series of Apollo missions numbering up to Apollo 17.

Apollo 11, 12, 14, 15, 16 and 17, and all were run by the US space agency, Nasa. Apollo 13 was meant to go to the Moon, but had technical problems.

In total twelve people have walked on the Moon. Other than Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, there were also Pete Conrad, Alan Bean, Alan Shepard, Edgar Mitchell, David Scott, James Irwin, John Young, Charles Duke, Eugene Cernan, and Harrison Schmitt.

The last people walked on the Moon in 1972.

Since then, lots of countries have landed probes on the Moon, but none with people aboard.