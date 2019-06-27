play
How do you build the world's longest water slide?

Escape theme park in Malaysia is well into their construction of the longest water slide in the whole world!

The slide is soon to break the Guinness World Record at the end of July when its construction is completed.

Sliding this slide will take you 4 minutes. That's long enough to construct the perfect water selfie, add a filter and send it to your friends!

Check out the work that the Escape theme park, where the slide is built, have put into creating their brand new attraction.

